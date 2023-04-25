Energy Alert
Woman charged after police find handgun near child

A Northeast Arkansas woman is facing multiple charges after police say they found a loaded...
A Northeast Arkansas woman is facing multiple charges after police say they found a loaded handgun within reach of a child.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is facing multiple charges after police say they found a loaded handgun within reach of a child.

According to the affidavit, Jonesboro police pulled over Anne Marie Johnson on Friday, April 21 for speeding and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

When police reached the vehicle, they found the passenger in the car to be on active parole with a search waiver.

Police say when they were searching the vehicle, they found two loaded handguns, one of which was within reach of a 7-year-old.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Johnson with endangering the welfare of a minor in the 1st-degree on top of other charges, including tampering with evidence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding one to 15 over the speed limit.

The judge set the bond at $10,000 cash/surety.

Johnson’s next court date is set for May 26.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

