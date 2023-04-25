Energy Alert
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

