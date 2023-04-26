Animal shelter beyond capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Businesses have been working hard at getting back to normal since the March tornado.

As the Jacksonville Animal Shelter continues to collect animals, it’s becoming a challenge.

The Jacksonville Animal Shelter told KARK they are “maxed out and busting at the seams.”

Jamie Parker is a supervisor with the animal shelter and says while they’ve always been full, they’ve been taking in more animals because of the tornado.

“We’ve probably taken in 20-30 dogs since the tornado,” Parker explained.

With a full house, Parker says there is only one option left, to start adopting the pets out.

“We just don’t have the space and we still have dogs coming in on a daily basis,” Parker said.

The animal shelter has since started posting on Facebook about the animals the shelter has adopted.

They encourage everyone to stop by if you’re missing a pet or simply looking for a furry friend.

