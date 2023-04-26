Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Animal shelter beyond capacity

A Jacksonville animal shelter is beyond capacity as a result from the March tornado.
A Jacksonville animal shelter is beyond capacity as a result from the March tornado.(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Businesses have been working hard at getting back to normal since the March tornado.

As the Jacksonville Animal Shelter continues to collect animals, it’s becoming a challenge.

The Jacksonville Animal Shelter told KARK they are “maxed out and busting at the seams.”

Jamie Parker is a supervisor with the animal shelter and says while they’ve always been full, they’ve been taking in more animals because of the tornado.

“We’ve probably taken in 20-30 dogs since the tornado,” Parker explained.

With a full house, Parker says there is only one option left, to start adopting the pets out.

“We just don’t have the space and we still have dogs coming in on a daily basis,” Parker said.

The animal shelter has since started posting on Facebook about the animals the shelter has adopted.

They encourage everyone to stop by if you’re missing a pet or simply looking for a furry friend.

For more, visit this story on KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
Jonesboro police arrested 21-year-old Jaidien Fletcher on aggravated robbery charges.
Suspect identified after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
CWL crews work to restore power after UPS truck crashes into pole
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays and power outages
Fire crews battle a large fire at a Corning building.
Fire crews battle large fire in Corning
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

Bud and his "lady friend," along with their pups, are looking for a few good homes.
Pet of the Week: Bud
Midday Interview: Furry Friday! from April 14
Midday Interview: Furry Friday! 4/14/23
The Arkansas Department of Health reports seven cases of rabies in the state, including four in...
Rabies in Region 8: What you need to know
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter