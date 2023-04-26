April 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up mostly dry this morning, but there are a few areas of light drizzle or showers. We could see a few scattered showers during the daytime hours today with temperatures in the upper-60s. Tonight, rain chances become better with some heavy rain. That will linger into your Thursday.

I have lowered rain chances just a bit for the weekend. Models are coming into better agreement on tracking an area of low pressure closer to the Gulf of Mexico instead of through southern Arkansas. There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans this weekend.

If you are wanting some warmer temperatures, you are in luck. Next week looks warmer and drier than this week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to formally announce his presidential bid this morning in Bentonville. We’ll have a preview and hear what he says about some of his opponents.

The son of U.S. President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville courtroom. Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear for a contempt hearing set for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Several Region 8 non-profit organizations are facing issues finding volunteers. Maddie Sexton will tell you how to helps those in need.

The Jonesboro Police Department offers tips for those buying or selling online. Detective Austin Morgan works for JPD and says there are several red flags people can catch right from their phone or computer.

Imani Williams will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

