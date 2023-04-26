Arkansas State women’s basketball adds four D1 transfers to 2023-24 roster

Four Division-I transfers have been added to the 2023-24 Arkansas State women’s basketball roster, head coach Destinee Rogers announced Wednesday.

Post players Cheyenne Forney (Denver) and Emma Imevbore (Lamar) will bolster A-State’s frontcourt, while guards Wynter Rogers (West Virginia) and Bre Sutton (ULM) look to add more talent to a stellar returning backcourt.

Forney joins the Red Wolves after three seasons at Denver (2020-23). In 2022-23, the Riverside, Calif., native played in 26 of DU’s 30 contests, averaging 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds. The 6-3 post played in 27 games as a sophomore in 2021-22, shooting 54 percent from the floor and 70 percent at the foul line while scoring in double figures four times.

“Cheyenne is a 6-3 post player who can stretch the floor,” Rogers said. “She is a versatile player that can do it all. She can play fast, create her own shot, step out and knock down a 3, and she can defend well. I look forward to the immediate impact that she will make.”

A native of London, England, Imevbore spent the last two seasons at Lamar in Beaumont, Texas, where she played in 47 games from 2021-23. As a sophomore in 2022-23, Imevbore drew five starts, averaging 3.8 points and 4.5 boards. The 6-4 forward blocked 23 shots for the Cardinals, including three at eventual national champion LSU (Dec. 14).

“Emma meets a need that we definitely needed to fill, and that’s size,” Rogers said. “At 6-4, she can play fast, finish well and be a great rim protector. I am so excited to coach Emma, as I believe her best basketball is ahead of her.”

Rogers, the younger sister of the A-State third-year head coach, returns to the Natural State after spending two seasons at West Virginia. The Little Rock native played in 14 games for the Mountaineers in 2022-23 as a redshirt freshman. She prepped at Little Rock Christian, where she was named the State Player of the Year by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association. Rogers was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 14 wing in the class of 2021 by ESPN Hoopgurlz, as well as No. 106 overall by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report.

“It’s a dream come true to coach Wynter,” Rogers said. “Wynter brings high-level basketball to Jonesboro and she will be an impact player that takes us to the next level. I can’t wait to get her home and get to work.”

Sutton is no stranger to the Sun Belt Conference, having played her first two seasons at ULM (2021-23), appearing in 54 games with 29 starts. The versatile guard ranked second on the team in scoring with 8.8 points per game and led the Warhawks with 3.8 assists per contest in 2022-23, ranking fifth in the league. The New Orleans native scored in double figures 13 times and notched a double-double against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 7 with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to coach Bre,” Rogers remarked. “She is a dynamic point guard who will help take our offense to the next level. I look forward to mentoring her and helping her grow both on and off the floor.”

The four additions join standout guard Crislyn Rose (Sachse HS [Texas]), who signed with the Red Wolves in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.