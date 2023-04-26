Blue Suede Brigade receives new technology to help fight war on crime Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new weapon in the war on crime in Downtown Memphis. The Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) unveiled a new tool in the arsenal of the Blue Suede Brigade, the DMC’s team of state-certified security officers.

The DMC is taking action to stop the increase in property crime Downtown by enhancing its security plan.

For the first time ever, the Blue Suede Brigade will work overnight shifts. Those friendly, blue-shirted men and women will keep their eyes peeled for criminals trying to steal or break into cars.

The hot rods on display on Beale Street Tuesday night weren’t the only cars turning heads Downtown. The Blue Suede Brigade, who usually patrol on foot or bike during the day, now have a car that will be used on overnight patrols.

“We’re looking for any unusual activity, anything that seems out of place to make sure our residents, tourists and business owners are safe,” said Brigadier Eleslie Walker. “We want people to know we’re out here and definitely reporting any issues we find.”

New data from the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission shows property crime from January through March was up 43% over the same time last year, and a 155% jump in car thefts is driving that statistic.

“We thought it was important that we continue to have a presence during the late-night hours,” said DMC president and Memphis mayoral candidate Paul Young. “The DMC purchased a patrol car earlier this month in response to the uptick in property crime in Downtown Memphis.”

Young said the Blue Suede Brigade patrols hot spots, specifically looking for car break-ins. He also said smart cameras with AI technology are going to be installed soon.

“We’ll be able to identify what types of clothing they’re wearing,” said Young, “and see where this individual goes as they pass through the network. If someone’s breaking a window, the camera can be trained to identify that’s a window being broken and that’s a bad activity and it can alert us.”

Young said the cameras will also be able to count people or cars in a certain area. Downtown property owners will be able to link their camera systems to DMC’s new system.

The overnight patrols are designed to help Memphis police as MPD focuses on getting kids off the street after curfew in an effort to curb the escalation in juvenile crime.

In a pilot program, MPD will take young offenders to the Greenlaw Community Center where their parents will pick them up.

“The spirit of the plan,” said MPD Chief CJ Davis, “is not to harm our young people in any way. It’s to protect them and to also protect our citizens.”

Back on Beale Street, the Blue Suede Brigade offered warm hellos and hospitality to tourists and Memphians gathered for the car show. And now, they’re offering added protection, too.

”We are 100% committed to making sure that Downtown remains safe,” said Walker. “We’re here to make sure everybody is safe.”

The Brigadiers are patrolling three nights a week right now and will add more shifts during the busy summer months.

The patrol car used costs $19,000. It was paid for using Central Business Improvement District (CBID) fees, a special assessment on Downtown property located in the district.

