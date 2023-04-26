Energy Alert
Boil order issued for Ripley County town

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - One Ripley County town has been placed under a boil order.

According to the Ripley County Public Water Supply District #2, a six-inch main water line broke around 10 p.m. Tuesday and was fixed shortly after.

The water district got word again this morning, that the same line had burst again.

The precautionary boil order is issued for the city of Doniphan from 21 North and 160 East Junction to the Ozark Gardens on 160 East.

The boil will be active until further notice.

