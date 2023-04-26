Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island couple celebrating three quarters of a century together are still as in love and having as much fun as they had at the start of their marriage.

Family and friends gathered Monday at the Cranston Diner to honor 95-year-old Ann and 98-year-old Robert Gorman. The husband and wife have been by one another’s side for the last 75 years.

“The love is just unheard of from everybody here,” said the couple’s daughter, Cheryl Nersesian. “Family means everything to them.”

After returning home from World War II, Army veteran Robert Gorman met his future wife while working at a mill in Providence, Rhode Island. For him, it was love at first sight – but not for her.

“I told him to get lost,” Ann Gorman said.

But Robert Gorman was persistent, and finally, the two went out to dinner. Two years later, on April 24, 1948, they were married at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. The rest is history.

“[It’s] our 75th anniversary,” Robert Gorman said. “I think it’s wonderful. She put up with me.”

“I’m thinking of going back and doing it over again,” Ann Gorman said.

The couple have two biological children and an adoptive son. Nersesian, their 72-year-old daughter, says her family didn’t have a lot of money, but they were rich in other ways.

“They definitely lean on each other for strength,” Nersesian said. “To be my age and have both my parents, it’s unheard of. People can’t believe it. It’s amazing. It really is.”

The Gormans say there’s really no secret to their success, but sarcasm and laughter have helped in more ways than one. They also say they don’t believe in going to bed angry.

“We used to argue every morning, and then, we’d make up every night,” Ann Gorman said.

During their anniversary party, the original Bible and cake topper from their 1948 wedding were on display.

Amidst all the celebration, the couple agree that the sweetest thing of all has been a love like theirs.

“I’m a very lucky guy,” Robert Gorman said. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner. No way in the world would I find a better girl than her.”

“It was a pleasure, really,” Ann Gorman said.

