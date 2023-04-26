Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The son of U.S. President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville courtroom.

Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear for a contempt hearing set for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The hearing is part of an ongoing legal dispute between Biden and Lunden Roberts over child support

Roberts first sued Biden in May 2020 when she filed a petition against him for paternity and child support. A final child support order against Biden was issued in March 2020.

Biden filed a request in September 2022 for a hearing to reset child support. The filing noted a change in Biden’s income.

In December 2022, Roberts filed a motion to change her 4-year-old daughter’s name to Biden.

The court granted a request from Biden’s attorney in March 2023 to seal information about the case, including financial information.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer has scheduled a bench trial for July 24-25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.