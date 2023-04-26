Energy Alert
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The son of U.S. President Joe Biden has been ordered to appear in a Batesville courtroom.

Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear for a contempt hearing set for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The hearing is part of an ongoing legal dispute between Biden and Lunden Roberts over child support

Roberts first sued Biden in May 2020 when she filed a petition against him for paternity and child support. A final child support order against Biden was issued in March 2020.

Biden filed a request in September 2022 for a hearing to reset child support. The filing noted a change in Biden’s income.

In December 2022, Roberts filed a motion to change her 4-year-old daughter’s name to Biden.

The court granted a request from Biden’s attorney in March 2023 to seal information about the case, including financial information.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer has scheduled a bench trial for July 24-25.

