Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST CITY Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) David Thomas, the founder and former chief executive officer of Wendy’s, wants to introduce people to a different kind of meat patty.

David’s wife, Tasha, has dreamed up many uses for the meat known as copi, such as nachos, copi salad for a sandwich, and copi burgers. They hope to make the inexpensive protein product a mainstay on family dinner menus.

“You know what’s the most popular food source in the world? This,” Thomas says as he points to the copi.

He says it’s not that way in America where people will buy beef, pork, turkey and other products, but are unfamiliar with copi.

Copi is a new name applied to invasive carp: grass carp, silver carp, black carp and bighead carp.

Since their introduction into the U.S. in the 1970s, invasive carp have spread throughout rivers and lakes in the Mississippi River Basin, including many river systems in Arkansas.  They can cause significant damage to aquatic habitats.

Thomas, who fishes commercially for catfish and buffalo on the Mississippi River and sells his catch out of the Forrest City Fish Market, gets the carp species mostly by accident.

“If we fished for the jumpers” as they call silver carp, David said, “they’d tear up my nets.”

Instead, they are the byproduct of fishing for buffalo and catfish, and David for the longest has had nowhere to sell them.

About a year ago Thomas began thinking about ways to commercialize that readily available copi.

The result was a process that requires first cutting out the copi ribs as he would buffalo ribs, then taking the skinned leftover flesh and chilling it nearly to freezing before grinding it. He repeats that process and comes up with meat that looks like ground turkey, only lighter.

When cooked, it is white. It can be formed into patties, though they don’t stay together as well as beef might.

It can be left in the ground form and cooked and added to nachos, the way one would use beef with chips, cheese, onions and jalapeno peppers.

It can also be mixed with mayo and diced pickle and substitutes quite well for a tuna salad or perhaps a dip with crackers.

Thomas said most people who try copi like it and want to buy more.

His restaurant-truck is open Fridays and Saturdays and the Forrest City fish market sells the raw fish every day but Sunday.

Thomas says he’s usually on the river at least four days a week, being the sole supplier of his business, including the carp that he grinds into copi.

Learn more about aquatic nuisance species and how the AGFC is trying to fight their spread at www.agfc.com/ans.

