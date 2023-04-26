Jonesboro E-911 now using geofencing to send alerts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dispatchers now have the ability to geofence alerts directly to people’s phones, making the process of getting information to the public quicker and without false alarms.

This helped in a big way when a juvenile went missing near Jonesboro High School. Thanks to the app CodeRed and the notifications, she was found within an hour.

“Anyone in that area that had the app would get a notification saying hey be on the lookout for her,” said Jason Dyck, who works at the 911 center.

Sending geo-specific alerts takes less than 5 minutes and is extremely accurate on where and who receives the alert.

The alert works even if you are driving through the geofenced area. You must have the CodeRed app downloaded, be signed up and share your location.

“If someone drives into that area or lives within that area that we draw on the map, it will give an automatic notification,” said Dyck.

The geofencing feature works even if you are hours from home. It can give you up-to-date information from countless other cities that use the same app.

This helps with road closures, out-of-state weather alerts, and Amber Alerts, with countless cities and organizations using the program.

“The nice thing about the system is that it works all over the United States there are 10,000 agencies that use it across the United States.”, said Dyck.

Dyck said the number one job of a 911 dispatcher is to get alerts out to the public as fast as possible. In a life-threatening situation, getting that information out there is critical.

“We can use it for Mass causality events and notify our local hospitals and clinics,” said Dyck.

