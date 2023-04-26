Energy Alert
Jonesboro police give tips for online sales

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department offers tips for those buying or selling online.

Detective Austin Morgan works for JPD and says there are several red flag people can catch right from their phone or computer.

“If they have little information on the person’s Facebook profile, they haven’t sold anything and they’re a little too eager to get you to a certain location that could be a red flag,” he said.

Checking out a seller’s history could be a good indicator that the seller is genuine.

“A lot of times, the people that have bought things from them have had the opportunity to leave a review for that seller and if somebody has successfully sold several items, that bodes well that they’re a legitimate seller,” he said.

If the sale is happening, meeting in broad daylight and in a public area is recommended.

The city of Jonesboro also has five swap spot locations:

  • Jonesboro Police Department on 1001 South Caraway Road
  • Jonesboro Fire Station #1 on 3215 East Johnson Avenue
  • Jonesboro Fire Station #2 on 1413 West Nettleton Avenue
  • Jonesboro Fire Station #3 on 2212 Brazos Street
  • The Justice Complex on 410 West Washington Avenue

Two of those locations have a police presence.

“I think it would be a red flag if you suggested that somebody meet at the police department, and they refused and wanted you to go somewhere else in Jonesboro that was just as convenient,” he said.

If a sale is going to happen, document everything including their car and name, and stay in constant communication with your seller.

“The more cooperative and the more forthcoming with information somebody is with you, I feel like, the less likely they are to try to take something from you and the more likely they are to just trying to sell something,” Morgan said.

