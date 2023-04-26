Energy Alert
Watch party to be held for Marybeth Byrd

Marybeth Byrd continues on her journey to be the next American Idol.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local celebrity is making her way to the top!

Region 8′s Marybeth Byrd is in the top 12 of American Idol.

You can watch her compete this Sunday on KAIT-ABC as she continues her journey to be the next American Idol.

Paragould Cinema 8 will also host a free watch party of American Idol to cheer on Byrd.

American Idol airs at 7 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays on KAIT-ABC.

