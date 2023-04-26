One person killed in crash on Highway 67

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stuttgart man was killed in a crash after his car ran off the road.

According to the preliminary crash report, 22-year-old James Bell was driving south on Highway 67 on Friday, April 21.

The report says he was driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Around 6:20 a.m. at mile-marker 45 in Searcy, Bell’s vehicle ran off the road into the median and struck an overpass pillar.

The report said Bell died in the crash.

