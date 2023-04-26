Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One person killed in crash on Highway 67

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stuttgart man was killed in a crash after his car ran off the road.

According to the preliminary crash report, 22-year-old James Bell was driving south on Highway 67 on Friday, April 21.

The report says he was driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Around 6:20 a.m. at mile-marker 45 in Searcy, Bell’s vehicle ran off the road into the median and struck an overpass pillar.

The report said Bell died in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
CWL crews work to restore power after UPS truck crashes into pole
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays and power outages
Jonesboro police arrested 21-year-old Jaidien Fletcher on aggravated robbery charges.
Suspect identified after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
Fire crews battle a large fire at a Corning building.
Fire crews battle large fire in Corning
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

The CLS program put together its annual lab run to help fund graduate student travel.
5K to support lab students at A-State
Women's Basketball & Men's Golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Emma Imevbore signs with Women's Hoops, Golf finishes 6th in SBC Championship
Pirates & Lady Pirates win 3A-3 tournament titles
Gosnell beats Rivercrest to win 3A-3 baseball & softball tournament titles
Nettleton All-State guard signs with Cottey College
Nettleton Signing Day: Akyria James (Cottey), Gracie Hopkins (A-State)
Jonesboro E911 has upgraded to CodeRed and now use geofencing for alerts.
Jonesboro E-911 now using geofencing to send alerts