Public meeting to discuss NEA airport needs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A public meeting will be held Thursday, May 4, to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport Needs Assessment.

The meeting will be held at the Newport Economic Development Coalition, 201 Hazel St. in Newport, at 1 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the need for to create a regional airport in Northeast Arkansas.

For more information about the airport assessment or to participate in the survey, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.