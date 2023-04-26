Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Reagan Johnson named SEC Softball Freshman of the Week

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas softball’s Reagan Johnson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Karnes City, Texas, product was instrumental in Arkansas’ 4-1 week, highlighted by the Hogs’ 11th consecutive SEC road series win. Following an 8-1 midweek win vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday, Arkansas cruised to a road series victory at No. 20 Kentucky over the weekend. The Razorbacks then topped Western Kentucky, 7-0, Monday night in Bowling Green, Ky.

Across five games, Johnson paced the Hogs with a .550 batting average and on-base percentage with a team-high 11 hits and three stolen bases. Johnson also played flawless defense in center with seven putouts and a 1.000 fielding percentage. Johnson robbed two home runs – one vs. Texas A&M-Commerce and one in game two vs. Kentucky.

Recording four multi-hit games over the week, Johnson increased her season total to 20.

Helping Arkansas capture a doubleheader sweep for a series win vs. Kentucky Saturday, Johnson went 7-for-9 with three runs scored and two RBI. Johnson recorded a base hit in six straight plate appearances before lining out to short in game two.

With two hits Monday night vs. Western Kentucky, Johnson ties for the 10th most single-season hits in program history with 65. Johnson also leads the SEC in hits this season. In 48 games, the rookie is slashing .382/.447/.421 with 65 hits, 40 runs scored, 18 RBI, 17 stolen bases and four triples.

Up NextJohnson and the Razorbacks return to Bogle Park for a three-game series with No. 4 Tennessee on April 29-May 1. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police arrested 21-year-old Jaidien Fletcher on aggravated robbery charges.
Suspect identified after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causes delays
Two people hurt in Hardy, Ar. house fire.
Two people hurt in Hardy house fire
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography

Latest News

Red Wolves beat Henderson State
Arkansas State baseball run rules Henderson State
The Red Wolves beat D2 opponent Henderson State 10-0 on Tuesday.
Arkansas State baseball run rules Henderson State
Football and golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90 (4/25/23): Freddy Hicks signs, Men's Golf moves up in day 2 of SBC Championship
The Arkansas State Athletics Department is bringing back its coaches-caravan tour through the...
Five stops planned for Howl on Wheels: Red Wolves Road Show