Reagan Johnson named SEC Softball Freshman of the Week
Arkansas softball’s Reagan Johnson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Karnes City, Texas, product was instrumental in Arkansas’ 4-1 week, highlighted by the Hogs’ 11th consecutive SEC road series win. Following an 8-1 midweek win vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Tuesday, Arkansas cruised to a road series victory at No. 20 Kentucky over the weekend. The Razorbacks then topped Western Kentucky, 7-0, Monday night in Bowling Green, Ky.
Across five games, Johnson paced the Hogs with a .550 batting average and on-base percentage with a team-high 11 hits and three stolen bases. Johnson also played flawless defense in center with seven putouts and a 1.000 fielding percentage. Johnson robbed two home runs – one vs. Texas A&M-Commerce and one in game two vs. Kentucky.
Recording four multi-hit games over the week, Johnson increased her season total to 20.
Helping Arkansas capture a doubleheader sweep for a series win vs. Kentucky Saturday, Johnson went 7-for-9 with three runs scored and two RBI. Johnson recorded a base hit in six straight plate appearances before lining out to short in game two.
With two hits Monday night vs. Western Kentucky, Johnson ties for the 10th most single-season hits in program history with 65. Johnson also leads the SEC in hits this season. In 48 games, the rookie is slashing .382/.447/.421 with 65 hits, 40 runs scored, 18 RBI, 17 stolen bases and four triples.
Up NextJohnson and the Razorbacks return to Bogle Park for a three-game series with No. 4 Tennessee on April 29-May 1. Saturday’s first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
