JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured conference matchups in 5A and 6A along with district tournament matchups in 4A, 3A, 2A, & 1A.
Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/25/23)
Highland 10, Southside 2 (4A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Pocahontas vs. Wynne (4A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Southside 12, Highland 2 (4A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)
Westside vs. Pocahontas (4A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)
Rivercrest 11, Manila 6 (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Gosnell vs. Harrisburg (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)
Rivercrest 14, Manila 3 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Gosnell vs. Corning (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)
Bay 1, EPC 0 (2A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Rector vs. Cross County (2A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Rector vs. Marmaduke (2A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)
BIC vs. Cross County (2A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)
Marked Tree vs. Mammoth Spring (1A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Maynard vs. CRA (1A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)
Conway 4, Jonesboro 1 (Baseball)
Valley View 6, Paragould 0 (Girls Soccer)
Valley View 12, Paragould 0 (Softball)
Greenbrier 11, Mountain Home 1 (Baseball)
Mountain Home 6, Greenbrier 4 (Baseball)
Mountain Home 12, Greenbrier 1 (Softball)
BIC 4, Riverview 0 (Boys Soccer)
