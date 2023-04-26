Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/25/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured conference matchups in 5A and 6A along with district tournament matchups in 4A, 3A, 2A, & 1A.

Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/25/23)

Highland 10, Southside 2 (4A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Pocahontas vs. Wynne (4A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Southside 12, Highland 2 (4A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

Westside vs. Pocahontas (4A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

Rivercrest 11, Manila 6 (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Gosnell vs. Harrisburg (3A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Rivercrest 14, Manila 3 (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Gosnell vs. Corning (3A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Bay 1, EPC 0 (2A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Rector vs. Cross County (2A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Rector vs. Marmaduke (2A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

BIC vs. Cross County (2A-3 Softball Quarterfinals)

Marked Tree vs. Mammoth Spring (1A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Maynard vs. CRA (1A-3 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Conway 4, Jonesboro 1 (Baseball)

Valley View 6, Paragould 0 (Girls Soccer)

Valley View 12, Paragould 0 (Softball)

Greenbrier 11, Mountain Home 1 (Baseball)

Mountain Home 6, Greenbrier 4 (Baseball)

Mountain Home 12, Greenbrier 1 (Softball)

BIC 4, Riverview 0 (Boys Soccer)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police arrested 21-year-old Jaidien Fletcher on aggravated robbery charges.
Suspect identified after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causes delays
Two people hurt in Hardy, Ar. house fire.
Two people hurt in Hardy house fire
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography

Latest News

Football and golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90 (4/25/23): Freddy Hicks signs, Men's Golf moves up in day 2 of SBC Championship
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)
The Arkansas State Athletics Department is bringing back its coaches-caravan tour through the...
Five stops planned for Howl on Wheels: Red Wolves Road Show
Searcy native and former Tarleton State guard Freddy Hicks committed to Arkansas State on Sunday.
Searcy alum, Tarleton State guard Freddy Hicks signs with Arkansas State