Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were found dead in a home in Lawrence County on Tuesday.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Tony Waldrupe, deputies responded to a residence around 8:00 a.m. on April 25 for an apparent murder-suicide.

Sheriff Waldrupe said the incident occurred at a home in Minturn just south of Highway 367.

The sheriff said they do not believe anyone else was involved.

