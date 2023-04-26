Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were found dead in a home in Lawrence County on Tuesday.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff Tony Waldrupe, deputies responded to a residence around 8:00 a.m. on April 25 for an apparent murder-suicide.

Sheriff Waldrupe said the incident occurred at a home in Minturn just south of Highway 367.

The sheriff said they do not believe anyone else was involved.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.