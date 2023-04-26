Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays and power outages

CWL crews work to restore power after UPS truck crashes into pole
CWL crews work to restore power after UPS truck crashes into pole(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in downtown Jonesboro has caused several power outages and traffic to back up.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead E911 dispatch, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 on Madison Street.

A UPS truck struck a pole, which took down several power lines and knocked out power along Madison Street, Huntington Street and Union Street.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Jonesboro City Water and Light crews were called to the scene.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews work to restore power.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police arrested 21-year-old Jaidien Fletcher on aggravated robbery charges.
Suspect identified after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causes delays
Two people hurt in Hardy, Ar. house fire.
Two people hurt in Hardy house fire
A Paragould man is facing $25,000 bond after hitting and kicking someone in the face.
Man accused of kicking woman in the face
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 40-year-old Terry Johnson on Thursday, April 20, after a judge...
Man facing 55 counts of child pornography

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash causes delays
The state has seen more than 150 people die due to crashes so far in 2023.
HIGHWAY HAZARD: Arkansas roads see more fatal crashes
Image depicting traffic cones
Traffic Alert: Highway reduced to one lane in multiple counties
Some farmers on Highway 67 in Randolph County are forced to enter the heavily traveled road to...
Farmers ask for patience as equipment on roads increase