Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays and power outages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in downtown Jonesboro has caused several power outages and traffic to back up.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead E911 dispatch, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 on Madison Street.

A UPS truck struck a pole, which took down several power lines and knocked out power along Madison Street, Huntington Street and Union Street.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Jonesboro City Water and Light crews were called to the scene.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews work to restore power.

