TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed for repair
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily route takes you through South Culberhouse Road, you might need to plan for a different way.
The city of Jonesboro announced on Facebook, beginning Monday, May 1, the area of South Culberhouse between Parkview Street and Valley Drive, will be closed for sidewalk placement and sewer repairs.
The road will be closed until Tuesday, May 2.
