TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed for repair

Road work generic
Road work generic(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your daily route takes you through South Culberhouse Road, you might need to plan for a different way.

The city of Jonesboro announced on Facebook, beginning Monday, May 1, the area of South Culberhouse between Parkview Street and Valley Drive, will be closed for sidewalk placement and sewer repairs.

One Jonesboro road will be closed for sewer repairs and sidewalk placements.
One Jonesboro road will be closed for sewer repairs and sidewalk placements.(KAIT)

The road will be closed until Tuesday, May 2.

