2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.(Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a park in southeast Missouri.

Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, April 26, that 18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

They are both in custody on no-bond warrants. Both have court dates scheduled for Friday afternoon, April 28.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety offices were called to several reports of gunfire coming from Rotary Park, located at 300 Industrial Drive, on Tuesday afternoon, April 25.

According to Sikeston DPS Sgt. Tyler Rowe, when officers arrived and after further investigation, they learned a fight between several people on social media led to the shooting at the park.

Investigators are working to piece together all of the information they have collected.

“We’re out here today combing the scene again, trying to see if we can find any trace evidence, shell casings or anything like that,” Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen said.

Authorities spent Wednesday morning looking for clues.

“They were communicating through social media, and it looked like they were trying to meet up at a location to have a fight,” McMillen said. “One party was already here, about four people in a vehicle, two other vehicles arrived with about five other people in those vehicles.”

McMillen said the tire tracks from where the second vehicle pulled up are still visible. Then, shots were fired from both vehicles.

“We had a couple different rifles that were used in this a few pistols as well,” McMillen said.

Chief McMillen said it didn’t take long for witnesses to call 911. The park is located right next to a golf course and many people were out. When they heard gunfire, they quickly alerted authorities.

“Vehicles leaving, they got those vehicles stopped, addressed the people inside, there were some that were injured and struck by gunfire,” Chief McMillen said. “It’s unusual to have a type of incident like this in this location, so obviously people were very concerned.”

Police said an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital and an 18-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The names of both victims are not being released at this time.

Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating this incident with the assistance of the SEMO Major Case Squad.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

