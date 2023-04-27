2023 Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open set for this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The best disc golfers in the world are in town for the 7th annual Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open – Presented by Prodigy.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour competes at Disc Side of Heaven (3255 Strawfloor Drive). The three-day event begins Friday with a professional and amateur leaderboard. 160 pros are in the field this week (112 men, 48 women). Calvin Heimburg and Kristin Tattar won last year’s event.

It’s the 8th event on the DGPT in the 2023 season, the Jonesboro Open is designated as an Elite Series Event.

You can check out tee times here.

Tickets are still available, you can see more information here. A portion of the proceeds go to St Jude Children’s Hospital along with TLC of Northeast Arkansas.

SPECTATOR PARKING INFORMATION

Officials from the Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open – Powered by Prodigy have announced the parking and transportation plan for the Disc Golf Pro Tour event happening this weekend. First choice is Thursday through Saturday, you can park at Walnut Street Baptist Church (1910 Scenic Road). We will have several shuttles moving you from the Church to Disc Side of Heaven main gate and back to the lot. Please be respectful of the church property at all times. This lot will not be available on Sunday. On Sunday, you can move to the Big Lots store (1907 Woodsprings Road) next to Walnut Street Baptist Church. This trip is roughly 6.5 minutes by shuttle so plan accordingly. This will be known as the SHUTTLE LOT. The second choice is dependent on weather. We have cleared more of the pasture adjacent to the course and have permission to park there. We can get a lot of cars out there, but please help us by carpooling as much as possible to maximize the space. This pasture land becomes very slick with rain so we will monitor this lot every day before opening. This will be known as the GRASS LOT. Third choice is Ridgefield Christian School. This is a paved lot less than a quarter of mile from the main gate. This is the SCHOOL LOT and it is available on SUNDAY only.

Please do not try to park here Monday through Saturday as it could keep us from having access to the lot on the weekend. Again, the School Lot is open Sunday only. Please carpool here as well to maximize the space.

