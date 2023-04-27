5K to support lab students at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University held a 5K event to help students going into the field of clinical laboratory sciences.

The money raised from the 5K will go towards travel to conferences and other activities that will help these students continue their education.

Hospitals, clinics, and other programs all joined together on Wednesday, April 26 to participate in the 5k.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave lab professionals some recognition by signing a proclamation officially declaring April 23-29 Medical Laboratory Professionals Week for Arkansas.

“It’s lab week and it also lab week in Arkansas so anytime we can have an activity that can draw attention to the lab to the laboratory professional and the lab pressure is a win-win,” said Claude Rector, the president-elect of the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science.

Rector said the profession is seeing fewer graduates and in turn, making it harder on the hospitals and clinics.

He said that getting students involved in events like this helps draw in more students.

Rector added that just like any profession in the medical field, education does not stop after graduation, and this 5k will help students in a big way in continued education.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.