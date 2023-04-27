Animals shelters in Northeast Arkansas face overpopulation problems

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crisis is hitting the nation’s animal shelters, and organizers are needing your help.

The World Animal Foundation estimates 70,000 puppies and kittens are born each day in the US alone.

In Batesville, one shelter houses 65 dogs, when it was originally built for 45.

However, Faye Brinkley, director of the Humane Society of Independence County, said it’s not just one county being hit.

“It’s affecting everybody in the state,” she said.

In Blytheville, the Mended Paw Sanctuary has room for 38 dogs. Currently, it has 51 being held.

Director Connie Ash said if an animal shelter is full, they must turn away animals and sometimes, the animals get dumped in the streets. That’s when they can end up with a city’s animal control and potentially meet a tragic fate.

“If they run out of room, they don’t have options, they don’t have another choice than to euthanize to make room for more dogs,” she said. “When feral dogs are out on the street they become pack animals, they become threatening, territorial, so it can cause a problem for people who don’t own animals.”

COVID-19 took many animals out of shelters, but when it was time to go back to work, some simply didn’t have time to take care of their pets anymore.

Recent issues with the economy have also made it difficult for some to afford their pet, leaving many with little option but to leave their animals.

Breeders also cause problems, as both shelters said irresponsible breeders will breed too many animals and then dump them or take them to shelters if they can’t sell them.

Social media has also brought a new problem: Animal flippers.

Flippers will find animals people are giving away online and take them, only to turn around and sell them for profit. It causes owners to have second thoughts about going online to give away a pet.

“They’re afraid somebody will get the animal and not treat it properly or flip it, so instead of trying to find them a home they’re coming to us,” Brinkley said.

Ash and Brinkley both said spaying and neutering is one of the best ways to mitigate overpopulation, but a shortage of veterinarians in Arkansas makes it difficult for shelters and pet owners to get that done.

“Some areas just don’t have one available and they’ll have to drive long distances to get their animals spayed or neutered and then cost varies greatly between one vet and another,” Brinkley said.

Ash said Mississippi County only has two full-time veterinarians, and the county can’t afford to lose them. She said the announcement of veterinary programs at Arkansas State University and Lyon College would help shelters in the area once they’re up and running.

“We are super excited for the announcement of veterinary programs in Arkansas and hopefully those students will want to stay and help our shelters,” she said.

Both women said there is also a stigma in the South regarding spaying and neutering, saying they are trying to educate the public on the matter.

Some cities have ordinances against dumping animals. Brinkley said dumping was a problem at the Humane Society of Independence County until they put cameras.

They also pursued legal action against some individuals who have been caught dumping animals.

But the shelters need volunteers and people who foster. The Humane Society of Independence County has four fosters, Mended Paw Sanctuary currently has two.

“The organization is still responsible for that pet. We cover their food, medical, whatever is needed.” Ash said.

The shelters said volunteer, foster, and adopt.

“These animals often don’t ask for the plight they end up with and you can see it in their eyes, and it only takes seeing one blossom to realize that you’ve made a difference in something that will remember that difference for their whole life,” Ash said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.