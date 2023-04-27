April 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Scattered showers have started to develop across Region 8 this morning and the rain and thunderstorms will become more numerous throughout the day. Temperatures will be held down just a bit today due to the rain. I’m going with highs in the mid-60s across the Region.

Don’t be caught off guard this afternoon if a few thunderstorms develop. Most should stay below severe limits, but I cannot rule out a few areas of small hail.

Friday does not look bad with temperatures near 70°. After models pushed rain farther south for Saturday yesterday, they have moved rain back into Region 8 so I’ve upped rain chances just a bit Saturday.

There is no need to cancel any outdoor plans this weekend, just keep an eye on the radar. If you are wanting some warmer temperatures, you are in luck.

Next week looks warmer and drier than this week.

It was revealed at a special West Memphis school district meeting Wednesday, former Superintendent Richard Atwill was fired without cause and he’s already been paid the lump sum of his $350,000 severance package.

A bipartisan bill put forward by 4 senators would block kids under 13 from joining social media. It would also require teenagers, aged 13-17, to obtain parental consent to join the sites. Third, it would force social media companies to change how they conduct business.

A crisis is hitting the nation’s animal shelters, and organizers are needing your help. The World Animal Foundation estimates 70,000 puppies and kittens are born each day in the US alone. In Batesville, one shelter houses 65 dogs, when it was originally built for 45.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is making a run for the White House.

