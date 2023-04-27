Arkansas State finishes 6th in SBC Men’s Golf Championship

The Arkansas State men’s golf team turned in an 11-over par 299 in the final round of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Championship to finish sixth among the 14 league members in the tournament contested at Annandale Golf Club.

With the final round 11-over par 299, A-State totaled 18-over par 882 for the championship. Georgia Southern finished at 3-under par 861 followed by South Alabama (-2), Troy (+6) and Louisiana (+6). The top four teams advance to Thursday’s match play semifinals, weather permitting.

Luka Naglic finished up a solid week as he tied for ninth at even-par 216, his third top-10 finish at a Sun Belt Conference Championship. Naglic turned in a 1-over par 73 Wednesday following rounds of 4-over par 76 and 5-under par 67. Thomas Schmidt finished in a tie for 22nd with a total of 5-over par 221 (75-69-77) while Jack Madden tied for 33rd with a total of 8-over par 224 (76-71-77). Jack Maxey (77-72-76) tied for 37th and Devyn Pappas (83-74-73) tied for 59th.

A-State, ranked No. 75 in the latest Golfstat rankings, awaits its postseason fate next week with the NCAA Selection Show set for Wednesday, May 3, at noon (CT) on Golf Channel. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateMGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Sun Belt Conference Championship

Final Results

6 Arkansas State 304-279-299=882 (+18)

T9 Luka Naglic 76-67-73=216 (E)

T22 Thomas Schmidt 75-69-77=221 (+5)

T33 Jack Madden 76-71-77=224 (+8)

T37 Jack Maxey 77-72-76=225 (+9)

T59 Devyn Pappas 83-74-73=230 (+14)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.