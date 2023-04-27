FEMA Mitigation specialist to answer rebuilding questions

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tornado victims rebuilding their homes will have an opportunity to have their questions answered.

Beginning April 28, a FEMA Mitigation specialist will be in Wynne to answer any questions tornado victims may have.

The specialist will focus on questions about rebuilding and protecting your home.

The FEMA Mitigation specialist will be at Caldwell Lumber in Wynne from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The FEMA Mitigation specialist will be in Wynne until May 13.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.