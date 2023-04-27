Energy Alert
FEMA Mitigation specialist to answer rebuilding questions

The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tornado victims rebuilding their homes will have an opportunity to have their questions answered.

Beginning April 28, a FEMA Mitigation specialist will be in Wynne to answer any questions tornado victims may have.

The specialist will focus on questions about rebuilding and protecting your home.

The FEMA Mitigation specialist will be at Caldwell Lumber in Wynne from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The FEMA Mitigation specialist will be in Wynne until May 13.

