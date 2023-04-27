Energy Alert
Graceland announces All-American 4th of July weekend

Graceland will be celebrating 4th of July
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland will be donned in red, white, and blue for a special celebration this 4th of July weekend from July 1-4.

The “All-American Weekend” at Graceland will celebrate the nation’s independence and will include an Elvis Tribute Concert, a VIP dinner and a gospel brunch that will be open to the public.

The festivities begin Saturday, July 1, with the Elvis tribute concert starring Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners Victor Trevino Jr. and Pat Dunn.

The celebration continues Sunday, July 2 at The Guest House at Graceland with The Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch featuring The Blackwood Brothers and Billy Blackwood. 

On Sunday night, celebrate America’s birthday in the way only Graceland can, with an Elvis-themed fireworks spectacular. The evening is hosted by DJ Argo of SiriusXM Elvis Radio, who will share unique stories of Elvis and Graceland.

For those seeking the ultimate Graceland experience, join us early as Graceland’s VP of Archives and Exhibitions where Angie Marchese will lead an after-hours, Hidden Graceland Tour at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

The event is limited to just 15 guests, this is as close as guests can come to having their own private tour of Elvis’ iconic home when they will be immersed in the stories that make Graceland the king’s castle.

Tickets are now on sale for Graceland’s  All-American Weekend, including weekend hotel packages and individual tickets, at www.graceland.com/july-4.

