Health and Resource Fair opening doors for people in rural communities

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving people in rural communities access to proper health care is the mission of the Piggott Health and Resource Fair.

The all-day event featured free screenings from local doctors and gave people the opportunity to speak with other medical professionals from around town.

Teresa Mann Morris is one of the organizers and says the whole goal is to show people there is help right in their backyard.

“This event is so important to this community because a lot of people are not aware of all the things that are available, and all the things are free,” Morris said.

Morris said the turnout was much larger than they expected, showing there are a lot of people who did not know about the medical options they had.

