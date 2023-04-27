Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Judge temporarily blocks Missouri gender-affirming healthcare rule

By Frances Watson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A first-of-its-kind rule placing strict regulations on gender-affirming care in Missouri is on hold.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s rule to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and adults in the state was set to go into effect Thursday. The rule would ban all medically-necessary treatment for gender dysphoria unless the patient has gone through therapy for an extended period of time. A judge blocked the rule just hours before it was to take effect.

“I knew from an early age that I was different and that something was wrong,” said Stephanie Reed.

She says she didn’t get the care she needed until she was much older.

“I started transitioning when I was 37 years old. When you wait that long things get worse as time goes on,” said Reed.

She says she spent years trying to repress her feelings.

“When I look at what the youth goes through I see what it is that I went through. I see that I didn’t have the opportunity that they have today,” explained Reed.

That’s what Planned Parenthood tries to provide.

“This is, for many of them, life-saving healthcare,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas. “There’s a growing body of evidence, both in the pediatric and the adult population that suggests that access to gender-affirming hormone therapy is one of the most important and critical tools we have to help reduce the rates of suicide.”

McNicholas says that Planned Parenthood will continue its efforts.

“It’s a devastating time for the community but we will do what we do best which is fight and provide great, excellent care,” she said.

Reed said, “This isn’t just for kicks. There’s nothing small or irrelevant. This is a life-changing thing that we absolutely have to have in order to get by. I’m so much better off than I was before. It’s hard even imagine who I used to be compared to who I am now.”

The block on Bailey’s rule will last at least until Monday while the judge considers the issue.

In a separate filing Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri...has sued the Attorney General’s office...over what it says is an unlawful investigation into its gender-affirming health care program.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in crash on Highway 67
CWL crews work to restore power after UPS truck crashes into pole
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays and power outages

Latest News

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday contractors will make needed...
State park boat ramp closed for repairs
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Special meeting held to discuss West Memphis Superintendent position
West Memphis superintendent fired without cause, received 350K in severance pay
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold
Animal shelters across the country have problems with overpopulation.
Animals shelters in Northeast Arkansas face overpopulation problems