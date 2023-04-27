LIHEAP Winter Heating approaches deadline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you need assistance with home energy bills, there’s still time to sign up, but time’s running out.

LIHEAP announced the Winter Heating program is closing for the season.

The federally-funded program assists those with low income in reducing their home energy bills.

Fred Kirkwood is the chief customer officer for Summit Utilities and says they’re happy to help you find your provider.

“Our customer service representatives are ready to help customers with payment arrangements and share information about payment assistance agencies,” Kirkwood said.

If you’re interested in applying for LIHEAP benefits, contact the community-based organization in your county.

The deadline to apply for the 2023 Winter Heating support is on Friday, April 28, 2023.

