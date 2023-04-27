Energy Alert
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison

Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from prison.(Utica Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UTICA, N.Y. (Gray News) - A man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971 was recently granted parole.

The Utica Police Department in New York notified residents that Carl Macedonio, 75, has been released from jail and is calling the area home.

Macedonio was paroled after being in prison for more than 50 years.

Authorities said he was convicted of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Christina Ferrara on Long Island. He was also convicted of committing other violent rapes.

According to Utica police, Macedonio is a registered level 3 sex offender and must disclose where he is living, with the department sharing his address on Wednesday.

In 2020, the Ferrara family started a petition on change.org opposing Macedonio being granted parole.

“For the protection of our society, justice demands that this repeated rapist and murderer serve the maximum prison term given to him at the time he was sentenced for this malicious crime,” the family shared.

Macedonio was reportedly sentenced to a minimum term of 33 years to a maximum term of life in prison with previous attempts at parole denied.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

