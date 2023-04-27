Mississippi County town to get new grocery store

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - After years without a grocery store, the residents of Osceola finally have a place to shop again.

The South Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce and Osceola will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Hays Grocer.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at noon.

Prior to Hays coming to town, Osceola suffered a food desert, a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food.

For the last few years, residents in Osceola have been facing the issue of their electricity bills being higher.

With higher electric bills, it’s been hard for potential grocery stores to set up shop in town.

The new Hays Grocer will be located at 815 West Keiser Avenue.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by to celebrate.

