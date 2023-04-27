Energy Alert
New hotline aims to help crime victims find answers
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A first-of-its-kind telephone hotline is coming to the Metro to help crime victims.

“Hotlines like this don’t happen too often, and so this is a really great chance,” says Kat Cocivera of the Crime Victim Center.

From 9–11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, a phone bank will open to direct survivors and witnesses of crimes to the right people and resources in their quest for justice.

Anyone can call in, no matter the crime or geographical location, with the option to remain anonymous.

“We aren’t going to ask for any personal information. We’re not going to require you to give a name or a phone number,” says Sarah Pingsterhaus, Victim Witness Coordinator of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Crime Victim Center will be answering phones along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and Circuit Attorney’s Office to guide and give referrals to people searching for answers.

“I know there’s probably some elderly people who don’t really know who to call,” says Cocivera. ”Your voice matters, your experience matters, and we’re here to help.”

“We’ll be able to transfer calls out on this hotline,” says Pingsterhaus. “The way it’s set up, we can transfer calls over to different agencies if we need to, but ultimately the hotline is really to put people in contact with people who may be able to help them.”

Despite the hotline being temporary as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, it may return if the first trial proves to be a success.

To call into the phone bank Thursday, dial 314-539-7670 for assistance.

“You don’t have to suffer through your victimization alone. There are people who will support you, advocate for you and help you begin that process of healing.”

