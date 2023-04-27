Energy Alert
Petition for review denied in Craighead County murder case

Seth Bradley Smith (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
Seth Bradley Smith (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of Seth Smith of Bono.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 by the Craighead County Circuit Court in the death of his four-month-old son.

In May 2021, the Arkansas Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling by the Craighead County Circuit Court.

The court of appeals affirmed a denial by the circuit court in Feb. 2023 of Smith’s Rule 37 petition, in which he argues he received ineffective assistance of counsel at trial.

Smith then petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to review the decision of the court of appeals, claiming the decision contains an issue needing clarification or that precedent needs to be overruled.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a response to the petition, requesting the court deny review in this case.

“The evidence amply demonstrated that Smith knowingly caused his son’s death,” said Griffin. “Thus, the court of appeals correctly determined that trial counsel was not ineffective for failing to move for a directed verdict and correctly affirmed the denial of Rule 37 relief.”

