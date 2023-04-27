Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
CWL crews work to restore power after UPS truck crashes into pole
Traffic Alert: Crash causes delays and power outages
Jonesboro police arrested 21-year-old Jaidien Fletcher on aggravated robbery charges.
Suspect identified after cell phone sale ends in gunfire
Fire crews battle a large fire at a Corning building.
Fire crews battle large fire in Corning
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

The CLS program put together its annual lab run to help fund graduate student travel.
5K to support lab students at A-State
Women's Basketball & Men's Golf headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Emma Imevbore signs with Women's Hoops, Golf finishes 6th in SBC Championship
Pirates & Lady Pirates win 3A-3 tournament titles
Gosnell beats Rivercrest to win 3A-3 baseball & softball tournament titles
Nettleton All-State guard signs with Cottey College
Nettleton Signing Day: Akyria James (Cottey), Gracie Hopkins (A-State)