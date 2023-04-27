Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports HS Scoreboard (4/26/23)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - District tournaments continued Wednesday in baseball and softball.

Gosnell 9, Rivercrest 4 (3A-3 Baseball Championship)

Gosnell 8, Rivercrest 1 (3A-3 Softball Championship)

Brookland 6, Southside 5 (4A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Brookland vs. Highland (4A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Wynne vs. Westside (4A-3 Softball Semifinals)

Westside vs. Pocahontas (4A-3 Baseball Semifinals)

Tuckerman vs. Salem (3A-2 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Cave City vs. Mountain View (3A-2 Baseball Quarterfinals)

Walnut Ridge vs. Newport (3A-2 Softball Quarterfinals)

Mountain View vs. Melbourne (3A-2 Softball Quarterfinals)

Armorel 19, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 8 (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

Marked Tree vs. Hillcrest (1A-2 Baseball Semifinals)

