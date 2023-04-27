Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Senator and Jonesboro leaders discuss city improvements

Senator Boozman and Jonesboro officials met to discuss the quality of life for Jonesboro.
Senator Boozman and Jonesboro officials met to discuss the quality of life for Jonesboro.(Sara Lasure)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro officials met with Senator Boozman to discuss upcoming projects for the town.

Mayor Copenhaver sat down with Boozman on Tuesday in Washington D.C. to discuss the focus on improving the quality of life for Jonesboro residents and community priorities.

Those improvements included outdoor recreation projects and public safety measures.

Boozman also met with the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday and shared legislation he had been working on, including the Farm Bill and other support for economic development opportunities for Jonesboro.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in crash on Highway 67
Duck season is going to look a little different come November.
Changes to duck hunting season leads to scheduling troubles for lodges
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market

Latest News

The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who...
FEMA Mitigation specialist to answer rebuilding questions
“We learned from the best!” Gene Vance, Greg’s father said. “Dad was always giving and...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner continues family volunteering tradition
Animal shelters across the country have problems with overpopulation.
Animals shelters in Northeast Arkansas face overpopulation problems
The CLS program put together its annual lab run to help fund graduate student travel.
5K to support lab students at A-State