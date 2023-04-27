Senator and Jonesboro leaders discuss city improvements

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro officials met with Senator Boozman to discuss upcoming projects for the town.

Mayor Copenhaver sat down with Boozman on Tuesday in Washington D.C. to discuss the focus on improving the quality of life for Jonesboro residents and community priorities.

Those improvements included outdoor recreation projects and public safety measures.

Boozman also met with the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday and shared legislation he had been working on, including the Farm Bill and other support for economic development opportunities for Jonesboro.

