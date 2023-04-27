Senators work to expand veteran’s burial benefits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Several senators are working on expanding death benefits for veterans.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman, along with Missouri Democrat Senator Gary Peters, are working to introduce the Gerald’s Act.

From our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, the Gerald’s Act would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand benefits for those who pass away in a non-Veterans Affairs facility while under hospice care.

The Gerald’s Act is named after one veteran who was denied the nearly $900 VA burial benefit due to not being hospitalized with the Veterans Affairs at the time of his death.

Boozman, a senior member of the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee, says expanding the act gives the veterans receiving VA hospice care no less the full burial benefit they deserve.

“Expanding it will allow them and their loved ones to make end-of-life decisions based on comfort, not on cost,” Boozman explained. “And I’m proud to lead this effort with Sen. Peters.”

