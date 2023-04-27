Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Senators work to expand veteran’s burial benefits

FILE - Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Boozman...
FILE - Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Boozman is running for reelection. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Several senators are working on expanding death benefits for veterans.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman, along with Missouri Democrat Senator Gary Peters, are working to introduce the Gerald’s Act.

From our content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, the Gerald’s Act would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand benefits for those who pass away in a non-Veterans Affairs facility while under hospice care.

The Gerald’s Act is named after one veteran who was denied the nearly $900 VA burial benefit due to not being hospitalized with the Veterans Affairs at the time of his death.

Boozman, a senior member of the Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committee, says expanding the act gives the veterans receiving VA hospice care no less the full burial benefit they deserve.

“Expanding it will allow them and their loved ones to make end-of-life decisions based on comfort, not on cost,” Boozman explained. “And I’m proud to lead this effort with Sen. Peters.”

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in crash on Highway 67
Duck season is going to look a little different come November.
Changes to duck hunting season leads to scheduling troubles for lodges
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market

Latest News

After going years without a grocery store, the city of Osceola is finally getting a store.
Mississippi County town to get new grocery store
Thermastat
LIHEAP Winter Heating approaches deadline
On Wednesday, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the dumping of raw...
Sewage dumping site cleaned up
Senator Boozman and Jonesboro officials met to discuss the quality of life for Jonesboro.
Senator and Jonesboro leaders discuss city improvements