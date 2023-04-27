Sewage dumping site cleaned up

HORSESHOE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Izard County are upset after a local company was found dumping sewage on city property.

Fortunately for those residents, they don’t have to worry about it anymore.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the solid residue from the sewage has been vacuumed up.

The area also had lime sprayed down to prevent any bacteria from growing.

The employee found dumping the waste on city property has been fired, and the owner signed a consent order for $750 in lieu of a $2,000 penalty.

