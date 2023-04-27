Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sewage dumping site cleaned up

On Wednesday, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the dumping of raw...
On Wednesday, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the dumping of raw sewage by a local company on Sante Fe Road in Horseshoe Bend.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSESHOE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Izard County are upset after a local company was found dumping sewage on city property.

Fortunately for those residents, they don’t have to worry about it anymore.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the solid residue from the sewage has been vacuumed up.

The area also had lime sprayed down to prevent any bacteria from growing.

The employee found dumping the waste on city property has been fired, and the owner signed a consent order for $750 in lieu of a $2,000 penalty.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Sheriff’s office investigates murder-suicide incident
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in crash on Highway 67
Duck season is going to look a little different come November.
Changes to duck hunting season leads to scheduling troubles for lodges
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market
Invasive carp find purpose at Forrest City fish market

Latest News

Boil Order
Boil order issued for Ripley County town
A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Creating healthy sleep habits
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care
Relay for Life is on a mission to save lives and create a world without cancer.
Midday Interview: Relay for Life fundraiser