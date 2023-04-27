Energy Alert
State park boat ramp closed for repairs

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday contractors will make needed...
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday contractors will make needed improvements to the boat ramp at Lake Frierson State Park in Greene County.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boaters and anglers looking to put their watercraft in Lake Frierson will need to go the extra mile.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday that contractors will make needed improvements to the boat ramp at Lake Frierson State Park in Greene County.

Crews will close the ramp Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2, to repave and stripe it and make improvements to the access.

AGFC said those looking to launch a boat on the lake during this time will need to use the primitive access on Lake Frierson Wildlife Management area, located on the west side of the lake.

The access point is located one mile west of Arkansas Highway 141. Boaters will need to travel on Arkansas Highway 168 for one mile, then south on Greene County Road 330 for one-half of a mile to reach the gravel ramp.

