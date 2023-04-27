State park boat ramp closed for repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boaters and anglers looking to put their watercraft in Lake Frierson will need to go the extra mile.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced Thursday that contractors will make needed improvements to the boat ramp at Lake Frierson State Park in Greene County.

Crews will close the ramp Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2, to repave and stripe it and make improvements to the access.

AGFC said those looking to launch a boat on the lake during this time will need to use the primitive access on Lake Frierson Wildlife Management area, located on the west side of the lake.

The access point is located one mile west of Arkansas Highway 141. Boaters will need to travel on Arkansas Highway 168 for one mile, then south on Greene County Road 330 for one-half of a mile to reach the gravel ramp.

