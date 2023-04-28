$205 million awarded for road work

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of one Lawrence County town will start to see road construction soon.

Bart Schultz, Arkansas House of Representatives District, announced on Facebook that $250 million was awarded for road construction for the city of Ravenden.

The planned road construction will resurface over two miles of several Ravenden streets, including bridge construction.

The project will begin in the coming months, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

