Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

$205 million awarded for road work

Residents of one Lawrence County town will start to see road construction soon.
Residents of one Lawrence County town will start to see road construction soon.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of one Lawrence County town will start to see road construction soon.

One Lawrence County town will start to see road work in the coming months.
One Lawrence County town will start to see road work in the coming months.(Bart Schulz, Arkansas House of Representatives District 28)

Bart Schultz, Arkansas House of Representatives District, announced on Facebook that $250 million was awarded for road construction for the city of Ravenden.

The planned road construction will resurface over two miles of several Ravenden streets, including bridge construction.

The project will begin in the coming months, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duck season is going to look a little different come November.
Changes to duck hunting season leads to scheduling troubles for lodges
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
One person killed in crash on Highway 67
Main break forces water outage for portion of city
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies

Latest News

KAIT along with Jonesboro Police and Hytrol will be putting on jerseys and shooting hoops to...
Shooting hoops for a good cause
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said she's excited to host the first Independent...
Book it! Stores gear up for Independent Bookstore Day
Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, 4/28-30
Region 8 Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, April 28-30