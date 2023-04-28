Energy Alert
Advance man accused of shooting tires on vehicle

Ryan Overton, 40, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.(Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Advance man is accused of shooting the tires on a vehicle.

Ryan Overton, 40, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to a release from Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, at around 8:24 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 they received a report of shots fired on State Highway 25 north of Advance.

The sheriff said witnesses told them Overton had contacted his ex-wife at her place of employment and asked her about a set of tires he believed belonged to him. The tires were on a vehicle belonging to another person.

Overton allegedly got a pistol from his vehicle and walked over to the truck and began shooting the tires.

Sheriff Hefner said Overton was arrested at his home in Advance.

He is currently in the Stoddard County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

