April 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to some cloud cover and a little bit of fog. Other than that, we will be mostly dry with temperatures near 70°.

Another round of rain is possible late Friday night into at least the first part of Saturday. Rainfall amounts look to be around 0.50″ to 1.00″.

We dry out by Sunday and highs will gradually climb into next week with mid and upper 70s making a return and we stay mostly dry next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Saddle up cowboys and cowgirls, the rodeo is coming to Jonesboro. Maddie Sexton has a live preview.

Almost a month after being hit by an EF-3 tornado, Wynne High School is finding ways to move forward.

An Arkansas father has pulled his children out of an Arkansas school district after he says they were bullied for seven months.

Hundreds of young athletes, including a handful of Hogs, will be anxiously waiting to hear their names called in this year’s NFL draft. Draft day is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that creates treasured memories, and it’s this time of the year that those memories come flooding back for the family of the late Brandon Burlsworth.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

