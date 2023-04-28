Energy Alert
Batesville holds academic signing day for students

By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday was the last day of classes for seniors in the Batesville School District, but they weren’t released before honoring some seniors for their hard work.

On Friday, an academic signing day was held for students heading to college or joining the military.

BSD said 13 higher learning facilities were represented at today’s signing event, and the school’s seniors had accepted 112 scholarships.

High School Counselor Leigh Keller said she was glad the school took the opportunity to recognize the students.

“We just like to honor those kids who’ve accepted those scholarships or committed to the military. That’s a big piece of the puzzle for a lot of our kids,” Keller said. “It’s a great opportunity to just celebrate them. They get a picture and a certificate with their college admissions counselor.”

Keller added millions of dollars were given to students through financial aid.

“Monday night was our academic award night, and our kids as a whole of 2023 accepted $4.5 million in academic aid,” Keller added. “We’re really proud of all their accomplishment.”

Graduation is set for early May.

