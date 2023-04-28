Energy Alert
Book it! Stores gear up for Independent Bookstore Day

Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said she's excited to host the first Independent...
Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said she's excited to host the first Independent Bookstore Day at Verb's new location.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s no tall tale. Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and shops across the nation are ready to celebrate. One such store is right here at home.

Verb Bookstore has a host of events planned for its first Independent Bookstore Day in a brick-and-mortar store. In the past year, the store has expanded from a mobile bookstore to its current spot on Gee Street. Now, owner Sari Harlow is ready to make some noise...but not too much, since it is a bookstore, after all.

“There are so many opportunities for people to connect and come together over a good story,” Harlow said. “(Bookstores like ours) really lift up the community. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Since its inception after the March 2020 Jonesboro tornado, Verb has held the title of “only bookstore in town,” and on Saturday, Harlow hopes the stream of support from the community continues.

The doors open at 10 a.m., with events planned throughout the day. At 11 a.m., guest author Dr. Khem Aryal from Arkansas State University will read one of his books. At 3 p.m., there will be a children’s storytime, where a special guest will read “Franklin’s Flying Bookshop.”

Other activities include a used book sale, bookmark making, sidewalk chalk (weather permitting), and much more. Harlow said the event is about much more than sales, though, and is about bringing the community together to create lasting relationships over something as simple as text on a page.

“It’s not just about the transaction you make. You can probably find books cheaper online or from other big stores,” she said. “This is about celebrating the community impact that a bookstore like ours has, and the connections we make with our customers and community partners, and making Jonesboro a better place.”

Verb Bookstore is located at 801 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro.

