Drivers have concerns while people adjust to traffic change

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Greene County are still getting used to a change on a popular roadway.

The roundabout put in on Highway 49 in Marmaduke has caused drivers headaches.

The roundabout was unveiled back in 2022 and people like Joseph Boswell said it has led to people driving even faster.

“Well, I’m always afraid people are flying around it when they first built it, and I just don’t feel safe,” Boswell explained. “People don’t yield on it.”

Marmaduke Mayor Jerrimy Farmer said the spot they hear the most complaints about is the middle saying some people take advantage of it.

“Regular vehicles every once and a while just go straight through it, but overall, I think it’s going pretty good,” Farmer said

The middle was left flat with nothing on it so that trucks hauling large cargo could be able to get through.

While Boswell understands that is necessary, he says people use it as a way to fly through.

“They don’t obey like they are supposed to,” Boswell added. “I mean, truck drivers I get. I can understand that but regular pedestrians they never do what they are supposed to.”

Farmer said since it is a state highway, they didn’t really have a say on how it was constructed but they are happy with the new sidewalks and pavement that came with it.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.