Drug Take Back Day: 13 tons of medication destroyed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities around Arkansas participated in Drug Take Back Day.

With over 275 boxes spread throughout the state, people had plenty of places to properly dispose of medication.

By safely destroying over 13 tons of medication, Arkansas State Drug Director Tom Fisher says this year’s event was a success.

“The continued success of the program is a testament to our community and law enforcement partnership,” Fisher said. “Furthering the message of education and prevention for prescription abuse and misuse.”

Since 2010, Arkansas Drug Take Back has been assisting Arkansas families in properly disposing of unwanted, unused, or expired medication.

