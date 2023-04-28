Energy Alert
Former Red Wolves on the rise in Challenge Tour

Arkansas State men's golf great Julien Sale is on the rise in the Challenge Tour.
Arkansas State men's golf great Julien Sale is on the rise in the Challenge Tour.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ABU DHABI (KAIT) - What does Arkansas State and Abu Dhabi have in common?

Red Wolves continue to make their way up the professional golf ranks. Julien Sale shot a 7-under par 65 on Thursday in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Challenge. The Frenchman followed that up with a 3-under par 69 on Friday. Sale is currently -10 overall and tied for 3rd.

Tom Vaillant is also in the top 10 through 2 rounds. He shot 68 and 70, Vaillant is at -6 overall and tied for 10th.

Sale and Vaillant earned promotions to the Challenge Tour after finishing in the top five in the 2022 Alps Tour Order of Merit. Sale had a decorated career with Arkansas State from 2018-2021. Julien won 3 tournaments including a pair of Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate crowns. Sale was on the 2019 team that won the Sun Belt Championship, he competed in NCAA Regionals in 2019 and 2020. Sale reached the Round of the 32 in the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

Vaillant suited up for the Red Wolves in two tournaments before turning pro. He finished 3rd in the 2020 Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.

The Abu Dhabi Challenge is the seventh event in the 2023 Challenge Tour season. To borrow a baseball analogy, the Challenge Tour is like the Triple-A to the DP World Tour. The top 20 golfers at the end of the Challenge Tour standings earn spots on the DP World Tour. Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, and Louis Oosthuizen are major champions that competed in the Challenge Tour in the past.

