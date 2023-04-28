Energy Alert
Independence County preparing for Biden’s appearance

Biden’s lawyers filed a request to allow him not to appear, but Circuit Judge Holly Meyer denied the request.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was confirmed Friday afternoon that the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, will be in court on Monday in Independence County.

Biden’s lawyers filed a request to allow him not to appear, but Circuit Judge Holly Meyer denied the request.

After it was clear Biden would be in Batesville on Monday, County Judge Kevin Jeffery knew he would have to get to work to secure the courthouse area.

“We are taking measures locally with the sheriff’s department and Batesville Police Department,” Jeffery said. “There will be traffic control and officer presence in the courtroom.”

Jeffery explained he’s constantly communicated with the state, ensuring all agencies have what they need.

The judge explained he was shocked when he heard Biden would be coming to Independence County.

“I didn’t really expect that to be on the agenda, but here we are,” Jeffery added. “We’ll take the steps necessary to keep everybody safe.”

The judge added that anyone attempting to cause trouble on Monday would be immediately met with law enforcement.

“We are ready. We’ll be ready inside and outside the courtroom and inside and outside the courthouse both. We’ll be prepared for anything that comes along.”

The hearing is set place on the morning of Monday, May 1, at nine inside the Independence County Courthouse.

